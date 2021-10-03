Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Rennes stun PSG to inflict first Ligue 1 defeat of the season

Mauricio Pochettino’s side miss opportunity to extend their lead at the top.

By AFP Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,474 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564339
Messi is still waiting for his first Ligue 1 goal after a scoreless afternoon in Rennes.
Image: Jeremias Gonzales
Messi is still waiting for his first Ligue 1 goal after a scoreless afternoon in Rennes.
Messi is still waiting for his first Ligue 1 goal after a scoreless afternoon in Rennes.
Image: Jeremias Gonzales

Rennes 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season at Rennes, putting an end to their perfect start following eight consecutive wins.

Lionel Messi smacked the crossbar with a free-kick in the first half at Roazhon Park and Gaetan Laborde volleyed Rennes ahead just before the break with his league-best sixth goal this term.

Flavien Tait struck less than 20 seconds after half-time as Rennes doubled their lead with Kylian Mbappe seeing a goal ruled out for offside as PSG lost in the league for the first time since April.

Messi lined up alongside Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria for just the second match, making only his second league start for PSG after missing two Ligue 1 games with a knee injury.

Looking to keep pace with the team that won its opening 14 games under Thomas Tuchel in 2018, PSG created a series of chances midway through the first half — all of which went to waste.

Messi, who bagged a spectacular first goal PSG against Manchester City on Tuesday, nearly got off the mark in Ligue 1 but watched his curling free-kick from 25 yards clatter the bar on the half-hour.

PSG paid the price for their missed opportunities on the stroke of half-time. Kamaldeen Sulemana whipped in a cross from the left which was thumped beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma by Laborde, a deadline day signing from Montpellier.

Rennes, who spent  €80 million on new signings in the summer — more than anyone in France including PSG — caught the visitors cold right at the start of the second half to make it 2-0.

Laborde, released down the right, pulled back for Tait to sweep in first time — the goal upheld after a VAR check for offside, and greeted by a deafening roar from a full house of close to 30,000 once it was confirmed.

PSG appeared to have pulled one back when Mbappe squeezed beyond Gomis, only for it to be chalked off upon review.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It could have been worse for Mauricio Pochettino’s side had a penalty awarded to Rennes not been overturned in the closing stages after replays exonerated Achraf Hakimi from a foul on Laborde.

Instead, PSG must now reset after the international break that will see Messi and Neymar jet off to South America for a gruelling series of three World Cup qualifiers.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie