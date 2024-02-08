Republic of Ireland pitted against England in Uefa Nations League

THE NEW REPUBLIC of Ireland manager’s first competitive campaign will include a blockbuster double-header against England when the Uefa Nations League begins later this year.

Ireland will also face Euro 2024 qualification rivals Greece, and Finland, in Group B2.

The Nations League group stages will run across three international windows from September-November 2024, with fixture details still to be confirmed.

Ireland’s meetings with England will mark the first competitive fixtures between the neighbours since the 1992 European Championship qualification campaign, where both games ended in 1-1 draws.

The countries have played friendlies on four occasions since: twice in Dublin — the infamous abandoned match in 1995, and in 2015 — and twice in Wembley Stadium, in 2013 and most recently in 2020.

Ireland have more recent competitive history with both Greece and Finland, having faced both countries during Stephen Kenny’s reign.

Home and away defeats to Greece in the Euro 2024 qualification campaign last year effectively sealed Kenny’s fate as manager, while Ireland were also beaten home and away by Finland during Kenny’s first Nations League campaign in charge in 2020.

The search for his successor continues after the FAI failed to meet their stated target of having an appointment finalised in advance of this evening’s draw in Paris.

England U21 manager Lee Carsley and former Celtic boss Neil Lennon are still thought to be the frontrunners, with less than six weeks now until Belgium arrive in Dublin for a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on 23 March.

Home friendlies against Switzerland and Hungary in Dublin, and away to Portugal, are all set to follow before the Nations League campaign begins in September.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s draw, Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland will face Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Belarus in Group C3.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland are up against Croatia, Portugal and Poland in Group A1, while Wales will take on Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey in Group B4.

After the completion of the group phase, the competition will resume in March 2025 with the League A quarter-finals and promotion/relegation play-offs across all leagues, with single-leg semi-finals and a final to be played in June 2025.

League A

Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland

Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel

Italy, Belgium, France, Israel Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia

League B

Group B1: Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia

Czechia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland , Greece

England, Finland, , Greece Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey

League C

Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia

Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar

Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

League D

Group D1: Lithuania/Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Lithuania/Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

– Additional reporting by Press Association