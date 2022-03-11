Membership : Access or Sign Up
What do you think of the Republic of Ireland's new home kit for 2022?

The new strip will be worn by both the men’s and women’s teams.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Mar 2022, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,737 Views 9 Comments
The new home kit is available to buy online and in store.
Image: Umbro Ireland.
Image: Umbro Ireland.

THE 2022 HOME kit for the men’s and women’s Republic of Ireland teams has been unveiled as part of the 2022 kit campaign ’This is Our Game’.

Designed by Umbro Ireland, the jerseys will be worn for the first time by Stephen Kenny’s side when they host Belgium in the Republic of Ireland’s official centenary game on 26 March.

A women’s-specific fit will be available with the WNT set to wear it against Sweden on 12 April in their crunch World Cup qualifier.

The jerseys, which are predominantly green, contain multiple shades of green to create the field effect across the front, back and color of the shirt. The sleeves are white on the front and orange on the back to complete the tri-colour of our national flag. 

And the design of the pattern representing the “fields” of Ireland on the jersey are arranged so that every single shirt is unique.

The shorts are mainly white with a strip of green and orange on the edge, while the socks are green.

A statement from Umbro explains that the inspiration for the kit comes from a desire to “capture the emotive feeling that the Irish diaspora feels when they get their first sight of home soil flying back into Ireland.”

It’s also a tribute to Irish fans returning to the Aviva Stadium after the Covid pandemic to support their national team.

“We are delighted to release the new Republic of Ireland home kit just in time for St. Patrick’s day and ahead of the FAI’s centenary match against the world’s number 1 team, Belgium,” said Jonathan Courtenay, Managing Director of JACC Sports, Irish Distributor for Umbro.

“We have attempted to bring an iconic and uniquely Irish look and feel to the shirt and we hope to see it worn with great success as the team starts its Nations League and European Championship qualifying campaigns. 

“We focused much of our design efforts on emphasising and evoking the spirit and the importance of our flag to our fans by using a strong tricolour element throughout the kit. I genuinely think that this kit will become a future classic due to the bold design elements that make the kit uniquely Irish.”

The full range of 2021/22 Ireland kit and training products are available at  www.faishop.com and Intersport Elverys both online and in store.

What do you think of the new home kit? Let us know in the comment section below.

HomeKit The new home kit is available to buy online and in store. Source: Umbro Ireland.

WomensJersey The women's jersey. Source: Umbro Ireland

