Republic of Ireland drop to 60th in latest world rankings

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have dropped a further two places in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 60th in the world.

A disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign also led to the men’s senior side dropping to 29th of 55 UEFA countries.

The FAI confirmed last week that Stephen Kenny’s contract as manager would not be renewed heading into 2024.

It is a year that will see the new boss oversee the start of the Nations League campaign, beginning in September, as well as two potential friendlies that have yet to be finalised.

While Kenny helped to overhaul an aging squad after taking over in 2020, an inability to marry that emphasis on youth with positive results saw Ireland’s world ranking steadily drop from 34th.

Scotland, despite qualifying for Euro 2024, have dropped to 36th while Wales, who will compete in play-off for a place in Germany next summer, are down to 29th.

Northern Ireland are up a spot to 72nd, two spots back on the Republic of Ireland’s lowest ever ranking of 70th from 2014.