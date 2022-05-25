Obafemi returns, while Hamilton and Ebosele receive first call-ups as Kenny names squad for June

STEPHEN KENNY HAS recalled Michael Obafemi to his 27-man Republic of Ireland squad for June’s four Uefa Nations League fixtures against Armenia, Ukraine (twice) and Scotland.

The 21-year-old striker, who earned his only previous senior international cap as far back as 2018, has been in excellent form for Swansea City in the English Championship this season, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in 32 league appearances for the Welsh club.

Winger CJ Hamilton, 27, has also received his first call-up after a solid campaign for Blackpool in the same division. Hamilton was born in London but grew up in Waterford, his mother’s home county. He he previously played for Déise club Carrick United in football as well as hurling with Clonea before moving to England to join Sheffield United as a youth player. Hamilton scored two goals and laid on four assists in 24 league outings for Blackpool this season.

Derby County man Festy Ebosele has also received his first call-up to the senior squad after an impressive year for the Rams. The Enniscorthy man is set to join Serie A club Udinese in July. Ebosele is listed as a forward by Kenny despite also being adept at right wing-back.

Another man in form, Fulham’s Cyrus Christie, replaces the injured Matt Doherty among Ireland’s defenders.

Republic of Ireland Squad for June Uefa Nations League fixtures

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County)

Fixtures – Uefa Nations League