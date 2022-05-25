Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 25 May 2022
Advertisement

Obafemi returns, while Hamilton and Ebosele receive first call-ups as Kenny names squad for June

Meanwhile, Cyrus Christie replaces the injured Matt Doherty in the 27-man squad.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 25 May 2022, 1:13 PM
52 minutes ago 4,445 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5773738
CJ Hamilton in action for former club Mansfield.
Image: EMPICS Sport
CJ Hamilton in action for former club Mansfield.
CJ Hamilton in action for former club Mansfield.
Image: EMPICS Sport

STEPHEN KENNY HAS recalled Michael Obafemi to his 27-man Republic of Ireland squad for June’s four Uefa Nations League fixtures against Armenia, Ukraine (twice) and Scotland.

The 21-year-old striker, who earned his only previous senior international cap as far back as 2018, has been in excellent form for Swansea City in the English Championship this season, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in 32 league appearances for the Welsh club.

Winger CJ Hamilton, 27, has also received his first call-up after a solid campaign for Blackpool in the same division. Hamilton was born in London but grew up in Waterford, his mother’s home county. He he previously played for Déise club Carrick United in football as well as hurling with Clonea before moving to England to join Sheffield United as a youth player. Hamilton scored two goals and laid on four assists in 24 league outings for Blackpool this season.

Derby County man Festy Ebosele has also received his first call-up to the senior squad after an impressive year for the Rams. The Enniscorthy man is set to join Serie A club Udinese in July. Ebosele is listed as a forward by Kenny despite also being adept at right wing-back.

Another man in form, Fulham’s Cyrus Christie, replaces the injured Matt Doherty among Ireland’s defenders.

Republic of Ireland Squad for June Uefa Nations League fixtures

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County)

Fixtures – Uefa Nations League

  • 04/06 – Armenia v Ireland, Republican Stadium, Yerevan. 2pm (5pm local time)
  • 08/06 – Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Aviva Stadium – 7.45pm
  • 11/06 – Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium – 5pm
  • 14/06 – Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, ŁKS Stadium, Łódź – 7.45pm (8.45pm local time)

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie