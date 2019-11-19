This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
As it stands 

Here’s how things look in Group 1 at the moment. Ireland are top but their opponents around them have a few games in hand. 

Capture

Team News 

Having sat on the bench adjacent to and uninvolved in Ireland’s 1-1 draw with Denmark last night, Troy Parrott steps back down to the U21s and right back into Kenny’s starting line-up. 

Lee O’Connor is back involved too having also made his senior debut against New Zealand last week, while captain Jayson Molumby returns from suspension. 

With Dara O’Shea banned because of his sending off against Armenia last week, Conor Masterson’s return is timely. 

Here’s the team in full: 

IT’S A RETURN to Tallaght tonight for Stephen Kenny’s Irish U21s, a ground at which they’ve yet to even concede in this Euro 2021 qualification campaign.

Tonight they face Sweden, the side against whom they were so impressive in sealing a comeback 3-1 win away from home in September.

Sweden have responded well to that setback, mind. They put five past Iceland and three beyond Luxembourg, while Ireland have since drawn with Italy and spluttered to a defeat away to Iceland.

Kenny’s side got back to winning ways away to Armenia last Thursday, but have faced a marathon journey needing three separate flights to get home. Sweden, meanwhile, haven’t yet had a game in this international window.

So can Ireland extend their lead at the top of the group? Or will Sweden exact some revenge for the earlier game?

Follow our live coverage on The42 to find out.

Get in touch by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie or by tweeting @gcooney93.

Kick off is at 8pm, and some significant Irish team news is coming next…

