IT’S A RETURN to Tallaght tonight for Stephen Kenny’s Irish U21s, a ground at which they’ve yet to even concede in this Euro 2021 qualification campaign.

Tonight they face Sweden, the side against whom they were so impressive in sealing a comeback 3-1 win away from home in September.

Sweden have responded well to that setback, mind. They put five past Iceland and three beyond Luxembourg, while Ireland have since drawn with Italy and spluttered to a defeat away to Iceland.

Kenny’s side got back to winning ways away to Armenia last Thursday, but have faced a marathon journey needing three separate flights to get home. Sweden, meanwhile, haven’t yet had a game in this international window.

So can Ireland extend their lead at the top of the group? Or will Sweden exact some revenge for the earlier game?

Follow our live coverage on The42 to find out.

Get in touch by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie or by tweeting @gcooney93.

Kick off is at 8pm, and some significant Irish team news is coming next…