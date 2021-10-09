Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 9 October 2021
Robinson starts and Connolly dropped as Kenny names Irish team to face Azerbaijan

Andrew Omobamidele keeps his place.

Gavin Cooney reports from Baku Olympic Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Saturday 9 Oct 2021, 3:54 PM
Callum Robinson in Irish training this week.
STEPHEN KENNY HAS preferred Daryl Horgan to Aaron Connolly for tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku. [KO 5pm; Live RTE Two and Sky Sports Football.]

Callum Robinson also starts, with Adam Idah fit to retain his place. James McClean has kept his role as left wing-back in spite of the return to fitness of Enda Stevens, with Matt Doherty on the other flank. 

The back three remains as it was against Serbia, meaning teenager Andrew Omobamidele starts alongside Shane Duffy and John Egan, the latter of whom captains the team. 

Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick are in midfield, with Gavin Bazunu continuing in goal. 

Jason Knight misses out with illness, while Will Keane and Liam Scales have been left out of the 23-man matchday squad. 

Gavin Cooney  / reports from Baku Olympic Stadium
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie