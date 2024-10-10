'It's disappointing' - Ireland U21 setback as Hodge and Melia ruled out

THE LOSS OF captain Joe Hodge and striker Mason Melia for the Republic of Ireland’s decisive European U21 qualifiers arrived as a major blow but Jim Crawford believes his squad has enough to cope.

The pair will miss out on the games against Norway at Turner’s Cross tomorrow and away to Italy next Tuesday as they bid to secure the nation’s first-ever qualification for the tournament.

If Ireland win both games they will guarantee their progress, while winning against Norway would secure a minimum of a play-off berth.

Hodge and Melia were ruled out due to “pre-existing injuries” sustained before the squad came together on Sunday.

“It’s disappointing for the both of them for two different reasons,” said Crawford.

“You’ve got a captain who is a real positive influence around the group. He’s a very talented footballer with enormous potential.

“He’s a resilient type so I have no doubt he’ll get rehabbed and get the injury looked after. We wish him well. I have no doubt he’ll get back to where he was at in a short space of time because of his determination, drive, and ability. He, the staff, and players were disappointed because he is a good guy.

“For Mason, it was his first call-up. We were excited and have been excited about Mason for a long time, when he was with Tom Mohan’s U19s and his performances for St Pat’s.

“I’m sure Mason’s day will come again because he is a player with enormous potential. It’s disappointing for the two boys but we have a talented bunch here and I have no doubts that we’ll get the performance that’s required.”

Crawford added that Huddersfield Town loanee Hodge could miss the remainder of the year.

“It’s still early days. There’s a real likelihood he won’t be involved for eight-to-10 weeks of football which is disappointing for him.

“You just don’t know. His powers of recovery could be quick. It could be eight weeks or a little bit longer than that.

“It’s a difficult situation for Joe because he saw the build up to the game and wants to be part of it. But it is what it is. I have no doubt that he will be back stronger and better than what he is now.”

Despite the blows, Crawford believes preparation has gone well ahead of the double-header.

“The players are looking forward to it. They understand the enormity of it. It’s what you want to be involved in, these games as opposed to dead rubbers. With pressure comes a hell of a lot of learning. That’s hugely important where the players are at in their stage of development.

“Training has been very good albeit down the two said players which left us short for certain part of the training sessions but you get on with it.

“Preparation has been good and hopefully tomorrow night can be a performance to remember.”

Republic of Ireland Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Tiernan Brooks (Gateshead), Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Emmanuel Adegboyega (Dundee United, on loan from Norwich City), Tayo Adaramola (Stockport County, on loan from Crystal Palace) Sam Curtis (Peterborough United, on loan from Sheffield United), Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty (PEC Zwolle), Connor O’Brien (Accrington Stanley), Connor O’Riordan (Cambridge United, on loan from Blackburn Rovers), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Baba Adeeko (Wigan Athletic), Matt Healy (Royal Francs Borains), Andrew Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren, on loan from Crystal Palace), Rocco Vata (Watford)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City), Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers), Mark O’Mahony (Portsmouth, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace)

Uefa European Under-21 Championship Qualifier (Kick-Off time is Irish time)

Friday, October 11

Ireland U21 v Norway U21, Turner’s Cross Stadium, Cork, Kick-Off 7pm.

Tuesday, October 15

Italy U21 v Ireland U21, Stadio Nereo Rocco, Trieste, Italy, Kick-Off 5.30pm