Highly rated West Ham teenager among 14 new call-ups to Crawford's U21 squad

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21s manager Jim Crawford has included 14 uncapped players in his 22-man squad for next week’s friendly against Wales, including West Ham’s highly rated 18-year-old striker Ademipo Odubeko.

There are first-time call-ups to Crawford’s squad for Mason O’Malley, Conor Grant, Dawson Devoy, Shane Flynn, Alex Gilbert, Oisin McEntee, Conor Noss, Andrew Omobamidele, Lewis Richards, Dan Rose, Louis Watson and Tyreik Wright.

Bohemians pair Devoy and Andy Lyons, the latter of whom was called up to the home-based squad in 2019 but remains uncapped, join Bray Wanderers’ Brian Maher as the three players selected from the League of Ireland.

Crawford’s squad will meet up in the UK next week for a four-day training camp and the Wales friendly at Colliers Park in Wrexham next Friday. Irish fans will be able to view the game on the Football Association of Wales’ social media channels (kick-off 1pm).

Mipo Odubeko endured a difficult substitute appearance against Manchester United in the FA Cup earlier this season. Source: PA

“This is an exciting group and myself and the coaching staff are really looking forward to working with them,” said manager Crawford.

“It’s an opportunity for those coming into the U21s for the first time to see what it means to compete at this level and the standards that are required.

“I’ve no doubt the players who have already been in with us will welcome the new faces. Many would have played together for Ireland at younger age groups and this helps their transition to U21s international football.”

Next Friday’s friendly will offer a first glimpse of Crawford’s new-look side ahead of a possible summer tournament and September’s Euro qualifiers away to Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

He added: “I’m expecting the Wales game to be a tough test against a talented side.

“It’s our aim to qualify for the European Championships. We want to qualify in style by playing an attractive brand of football that we can all be proud of. Next week we go to work to achieve that.”

Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Dan Rose (Schalke 04)

Defenders: Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town on loan from Arsenal), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers on loan from Celtic), Mason O’Malley (Scunthorpe United), Lewis Richards (Wolves).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Conor Grant (Rochdale), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louis Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee on loan from Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Carlisle United on loan from Rotherham United) Ademipo Odubeko (West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Walsall on loan from Aston Villa).

