Andrew Moran and Sinclair Armstrong among the headline talents ahead of new U21s campaign

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21s begin a new European Championship qualifying campaign against Turkey on Friday 8 September, hoping to balm the heartbreak of the play-off loss to Israel on penalties last time.

Ireland’s group opponents are Italy, Norway, Turkey, Latvia and San Marino, with the latter completing a double-header of fixtures in this window on Tuesday week. Both games will be played at Turner’s Cross in Cork.

There has, of course, been a significant turnover of players since the last campaign, and captain Joe Hodge – who was involved in that play-off – is out of this international window with a hamstring strain suffered with Wolves in midweek. The only players included in this squad as were involved in the play-off defeat are goalkeeper Josh Keeley (Spurs), and defenders Sean Roughan (Lincoln) and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (PEC Zwolle.)

Among the most promising talents in this squad is forward Andrew Moran, who has just gone on loan to Blackburn in the Championship. Brighton hold Moran in high regard, having signed him from Bray Wanderers after several other clubs passed on Moran because of his size.

“I was there the day he came up to an u16 trial in Abbottstown when his jersey was about three times too big for him”, said U21s manager Jim Crawford of Moran. “We have laughed about that. Andrew is a really talented footballer. I’ve gone over on numerous occasions to watch him at Brighton and I would have paid in, he sees passes, he can go by players, he works exceptionally hard off the ball.

“I’ve seen him playing in an array of positions, he has played at false nine, he played wide left for Blackburn, he has played at 10. Above all that, he is a great character and has a great attitude to the game.”

Also among the exciting talents is QPR forward Sinclair Armstrong, who scored his debut Championship goal earlier this season. Armstrong is a product of Shamrock Rovers’ academy.

“Sinclair is a powerful quick footballer that is a real asset to any team”, said Crawford. “If you see his last couple of performances with QPR, he has been excellent. He gives everything he has, he doesn’t leave anything behind on the pitch. To have him in this squad for this window. We are over the moon how well he has performed.

“When he came in in June we knew he was carrying a bit of a knock. So we were very careful with him and our medical team were exceptional with him and made sure we didn’t give him too many minutes that would hamper his progress with that injury. As it stands he didn’t play a minute in June, but what he did get was outstanding treatment in that window that helped him go into pre-season training with QPR. He hasn’t looked back.”

Also in the squad is Blackburn midfielder Zak Gilsenan, who has decided to commit to Ireland over Australia. Gilsenan spent time the Barcelona academy and then joined Liverpool, from whom he moved to Blackburn. He has recently returned from a significant knee injury.

“I think what he’ll bring in is real creativity, he can score goals and above all he is desperate to play with the Republic of Ireland”, said Crawford of Gilsenan. “I’ve had a few conversations with him and he’s excited about coming and he’s here on merit. That’s for sure. He’s a talented player.”

Also linking up with the squad for this campaign is former Irish international Paul McShane, who fills the coaching position vacated by John O’Shea when he stepped up to work with Stephen Kenny. McShane will continue his coaching role at Manchester United.

Tom Maher / INPHO Ireland U21s manager Jim Crawford. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“Paul is somebody that certainly fits what we’re looking for with regards staff”, said Crawford. “He’s had an unbelievable playing career, he’s obviously been a former Irish international. I met Paul a few times, I’ve seen him on the pro licence, he’s a real eager enthusiastic coach that wants to learn and they’re all characteristics of really good coaches. I like his thoughts on the game and he’s captained our country before, and I think he’ll certainly be a presence with regards a staff.

“I’ve been over to Carrington to see him and very impressed with the sessions he delivered on the grass. But it also gives me an opportunity to say thank you to Trevor Croly who was with us for the last two windows. Trevor was excellent and I think the standards that he has and the input that he had with the U21s would certainly not be forgotten. He’s a top top coach. Obviously Paul is in with us, and we’re over the moon with him.”

Crawford also confirmed there has been no further developments on the international future of English-born Everton striker Tom Cannon. Cannon was part of an U21 squad in March, but declined a call-up to the senior squad in June, and is taking time to decide the international side with which he wants to play.