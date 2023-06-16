Celtic star strikes late as Ireland U21s twice come from behind to draw with Ukraine

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21s twice came from behind to earn a draw with Ukraine during their first friendly in a training camp in Austria.

A first-half goal from Brighton’s Andrew Moran and a fine individual effort from Celtic’ Bosun Lawal with eight minutes left ensured Jim Crawford’s new crop overcame the concession of two penalties.

Ireland suffered an early blow at the venue in Bad Waltersdorf when they fell behind to Artem Bondarenko’s 16th-minute spot kick.

Ireland, who saw a friendly scheduled for earlier in the week against Gabon cancelled after the African side failed to travel, grew into the first half as it wore on.

And they left it right until the death, five minutes into first-half stoppage time, to draw level.

Moran, who also made his Premier League debut this season, was on hand to finish from close range, and that leveller provided Ireland with added impetus from the re-start.

Conor Carty forced a good save just after the hour mark as Crawford also sought to freshen up his side by introducing Dara Costelloe, Dylan Duffy and Ed McJannet for their U21 debuts, replacing Carty, Armstrong Oko-Flex and Killian Phillips, respectively.

It wasn’t until the final quarter of an hour that the drama went up a notch.

First, Ukraine converted a second penalty kick, this time Sikan Danylo made no mistake from the spot.

MK Dons winger Darragh Burns, formerly of St Patrick’s Athletic, replaced Derry City’s on loan Fulham attacker Ollie O’Neill as Crawford went in search of a second equaliser.

He didn’t have to wait long, Lawal producing a fine individual finish at the end of a powerful run forward eight minutes from time.