This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Return of Western Force confirmed for Aussie-based Super Rugby tournament

It is still not clear if Japan’s Sunwolves will feature.

By AFP Wednesday 27 May 2020, 9:03 AM
9 minutes ago 115 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5108728
Western Force were controversially axed in 2017.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Western Force were controversially axed in 2017.
Western Force were controversially axed in 2017.
Image: AAP/PA Images

PERTH-BASED WESTERN FORCE will get another crack at top-flight Australian rugby, after being asked to join a Covid-enforced domestic Super Rugby tournament.

Rugby Australia confirmed today that the side — controversially axed three years ago from the southern hemisphere’s top club tournament — would play in the competition.

“The return of the Western Force in an Australian-based competition is a great story,” said Rugby Australia’s incoming chairman Hamish McLennan.

He admitted that ditching the side in 2017 was “painful for sports fans in Western Australia and the Force players”.

“We are sorry that they haven’t been able to share in the rivalry against their fellow Australian teams.”

It is still not clear if Japan’s Sunwolves will join the Australia-based, five-club tournament that is set to run from July to September.

“Our Australian derby clashes are always up there with the most popular matches each season and it will be great to see those rivalries ignited again in a national competition,” said McLennan.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie