Thursday 29 April 2021
Clearer picture on return to sport today as team training for adults set to resume on 10 May

Matches will resume on 7 June — though no crowds will be allowed to attend.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 10:28 AM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A CLEARER PICTURE on the further opening up of sporting will be provided later today, with reports regarding the return to team sports training for adults widely circulating.

It’s expected that the green light will be given for adult team sports training to resume from 10 May, while TheJournal are reporting that sports matches will resume on 7 June — though no crowds will be allowed to attend.

Also on 7 June, gyms and swimming pools will reopen their doors, but they will not be permitted to hold classes – it will be individual training only.

All will be later confirmed, as the Cabinet meet today to consider a plan on reopening society and the economy, with an announcement from Taoiseach Michéal Martin expected to follow.

GAA inter-county training returned on 19 April, with matches kicking off next Saturday, 8 May. 

Underage training resumed this week, as sports facilities, including pitches, golf courses and tennis courts, reopened on Monday.

League of Ireland [LOI] and Women’s National League [WNL] football have been underway for some time now, as has provincial rugby and the majority of international sport.

More to follow.

