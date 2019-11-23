This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Absolute shit': Reus ashamed as Dortmund come from 3-0 down to earn dramatic draw

Under-pressure Dortmund held to disappointing point by the Bundesliga’s bottom side.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,178 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4903498
Reus: embarrassed despite late equaliser.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme
Reus: embarrassed despite late equaliser.
Reus: embarrassed despite late equaliser.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

MARCO REUS SAID he was ‘ashamed’ of Borussia Dortmund’s performance in a 3-3 draw at home to Paderborn despite his late equaliser salvaging a point, branding the club’s display “absolute shit”.

Dortmund, beaten 4-0 away to Bayern Munich in their last match before the international break, were 3-0 down at half-time in Friday’s clash against the Bundesliga’s bottom side.

Streli Mamba struck twice and Gerrit Holtmann was also on target for Steffen Baumgart’s team, while Dortmund lost striker Paco Alcacer to injury before the interval.

Dortmund improved after the break, with Jadon Sancho reducing the deficit two minutes after the restart, and Axel Witsel gave the hosts further hope by scoring with six minutes to go.

Sancho then crossed for Reus to nod home the leveller in the second minute of added time to spare Dortmund an embarrassing defeat, though the captain was unimpressed with his side.

“We can never play like that again,” he told DAZN after Dortmund missed the chance to move up to second place in the table. 

“We don’t know what happened there. We are ashamed, we must never perform like that again. That was all absolute shit.”

Pressure has been growing on Lucien Favre, whose side came from two goals down to beat Inter in the Champions League this month, but Reus defended the under-fire Dortmund coach.

“The coach puts us in a great position every time. We’re responsible for putting our performance on the pitch, and we do not have to talk about the coach, but about us,” the forward said. 

“If 80,000 people come here on a Friday night, we cannot offer that.”

Dortmund will be eight points off the top of the table if Borussia Monchengladbach win at Union Berlin on Saturday.

The draw means that Dortmund spurned the chance to – at least temporarily – go second in the standings above Bayern, Freiburg and Leipzig and move within three points of league leaders Gladbach.

Favre’s side now face a tough trip to Barcelona in the Champions League, before travelling to face Hertha Berlin next weekend as they look to get their domestic campaign back on track.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie