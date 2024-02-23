Cardiff's Rey Lee-Lo receives four-game ban for high hit on Connacht's Shayne Bolton

VETERAN CARDIFF CENTRE Rey Lee-Lo has been handed a four-match ban for his red-card challenge on Connacht’s Shayne Bolton during Saturday’s URC fixture in the Welsh capital.

Connacht’s eventual 16-12 victory at Cardiff Arms Park was aided somewhat by Lee-Lo’s sending off just before the quarter-hour mark.

Andrea Piardi determined that the 38-year-old could and should have been lower in his body position as he made direct head contact with Connacht wing Bolton. Piardi and his officials quickly agreed that Lee-Lo’s challenge involved a high degree of danger and lacked any mitigating factors.

Bolton, meanwhile, left the field for treatment and was replaced by Tom Farrell.

During the resultant disciplinary process this week, Lee-Lo accepted to judicial officer Achille Reali that his challenge had warranted a red card.

A mid-range entry of six weeks was increased to seven due to Lee-Lo’s previous sanctions for dangerous tackles (one for Samoa against Russia during the 2019 World Cup, and another for Cardiff in a Welsh derby with Dragons during the 2021/22 URC campaign).

A seven-game ban was reduced to four, however, on account of Lee-Lo’s “acceptance of guilt, immediate remorse and apology”.

Lee-Lo will be ruled out for Leinster’s visit to Cardiff on 2 March as well as Cardiff’s trip in the opposite direction to face Munster on 30 March. He will also miss Cardiff’s away games with Dragons and Glasgow in between.