RG Snyman edges closer to return ahead of Leinster's trip to Treviso

LEINSTER LOCK RG Snyman will step his rehabilitation from a foot injury this week ahead of Leinster’s trip to Treviso to face Benetton on Saturday (5:15pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 1).

The Springbok second row missed South Africa’s title-winning campaign in the Rugby Championship but is expected to make his Leinster debut in the near future having arrived from Munster during the off-season.

Leinster didn’t rule out the prospect of Snyman featuring against the Dragons on Friday but head coach Leo Cullen ultimately opted not to include the 29-year-old in his matchday squad for the bonus-point victory at the Aviva.

Snyman will again escalate his training load this week ahead of a potential debut at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday.

Loosehead Michael Milne, meanwhile, emerged unscathed from Friday’s 34-6 win over the Dragons having recently recovered from an ankle issue.

Leinster were left with no significant injury concerns from the weekend, with only Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle, John McKee, Paddy McCarthy and Tommy O’Brien definitively ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Italy.