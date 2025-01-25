Snyman excited to play with fresh Leinster voices against personal rivals

WHILE HE HAS become accustomed to the concept of interprovincial derbies during his time in Ireland, there is another rivalry that continues to hold a special place in the heart of Springbok international RG Snyman.

Despite originally hailing from Potchefstroom in the North West Province of South Africa, Snyman finished his childhood in Pretoria and went on to represent the Bulls in his native country’s administrative capital. He lined out for them in Super Rugby from 2015 to 2019 and enjoyed a number of intense duels with the Cape Town-based Stormers in this period.

Both of these teams now find themselves in the United Rugby Championship along with the Lions and the Sharks and Snyman featured off the bench when Munster defeated the Stormers in a URC showpiece at Cape Town on 27 May, 2023. Now part of the set-up at the Irish province’s own arch rivals Leinster, the towering lock has been selected to face his old foes at the Aviva Stadium in the same competition later on this evening (kick-off 5pm).

“Obviously growing up in Pretoria and playing for the Bulls in the past, Stormers would be a big rivalry. I’m looking forward to playing this and looking forward to facing a familiar enemy in a sense, and some friends,” Snyman said.

“It’s kind of strange to say ‘enemy’, isn’t it? Because a lot of those guys are also team-mates and friends, but it’s definitely one I’m looking forward to and an exciting game.”

There will certainly be a sense of familiarity for Snyman in the Aviva later today as the Stormers’ match day 23 features 10 players who have represented the Springboks at test level. Included amongst this cohort are Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie and Frans Malherbe, who all won the Rugby World Cup alongside Snyman in 2023.

Although the presence of Dan Sheehan, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath and Max Deegan – not to mention the overseas duo of Jordie Barrett and Rabah Slimani – ensures there is plenty of experience around him, the South African second row will also be joined by fringe performers such as Brian Deeny and Alex Soroka at Irish Rugby HQ.

Given no fewer than 24 Leinster players (if you include development player Hugh Cooney) were named in Ireland’s squad for the Six Nations Championship, this is also set to be the case for their upcoming URC bouts against Ospreys (14 February) and Cardiff (1 March). The combination of a spaced out schedule and a depleted squad makes this a slightly strange period for Leinster, but Snyman believes it should be seen as a great opportunity for players to impress.

“It’s a tricky part of the season with being on and off like that, but it’s also an exciting part of the season because you get to see guys in action that’s probably sometimes a little bit on the fringe of the squad. Or some of the guys who are a bit younger,

“It’s very exciting to have those guys and to hear their voices in the meetings and stuff; to get their input and just to see the excitement in training as well. Just kind of feel that energy and excitement coming through in training.”

As a result of linking up with Leinster for the start of the current season, Snyman reunited with his former international head coach Jacques Nienaber. The qualified physiotherapist joined the eastern province as senior coach after guiding South Africa towards a successful defence of their Rugby World Cup crown in 2023.

Since becoming a part of Leo Cullen’s backroom team, Nienaber – who was also part of the Springboks set-up for the RWC triumph of 2019 – has implemented a defensive system with Leinster that is proving to be extremely effective.

There have been some concerns that this has impacted their attack, but there was enough evidence in last weekend’s 47-21 Champions Cup pool-stage victory over Bath to suggest they are capable of creating the right blend between both sides of the game.

Using out-half Sam Prendergast (currently with the Ireland squad at their training camp in Portugal) as a prime example, Snyman believes Leinster have the right personnel to compliment their defensive stability with attacking flair.

“Like we said at half-time [last Saturday], just have a bit of fun. It’s the main reason why we all started playing the game. I think that is when your skill set is best put on show, when you’re actually just having a bit of fun,” Snyman added.

“I think I’m a little bit shocked every week to see the amount of talent and then to have guys like Sam come through. It’s incredible to see the skill set that he has and it’s exciting to play off that. It’s exciting to play with guys like that, that has that read on the game.”