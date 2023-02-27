RG Snyman fit to make long-awaited Munster return this Friday

MUNSTER LOCK RG Snyman is available for selection for Friday’s visit of Scarlets to Musgrave Park, the southern province have confirmed.

The South African World Cup winner has played less than an hour’s rugby for Munster across only four games since his arrival in 2020, having twice ruptured his same cruciate ligament.

Snyman, who last featured for Munster almost 18 months ago, has now returned to full training and will be at Graham Rowntree’s disposal for the first time when the Munster boss names his matchday 23 to face Scarlets.

Provided he has better fortune this time around, the 28-year-old’s return will prove a huge boost for Munster in the run-ins to their URC and European campaigns.

Rowntree may also be able to call upon Calvin Nash (chest), Jack O’Donoghue (calf), Paddy Patterson (calf) and Jack O’Sullivan (thigh) when the Scarlets come to town. All four have returned to training this week and Munster say their respective availabilities will be determined later in the week.

Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes and Roman Salanoa have all been released back to Munster by Ireland on what is a fallow week in the Six Nations, while Ben Healy will also rejoin from Scotland camp.