Munster not expecting RG Snyman to return to action until next year

MUNSTER SAY LOCK RG Snyman is not expected to be available for selection before the end of December this year.

“RG Snyman had a routine consultation with his surgeon last week and following the review, the lock is not expected to be available for selection before the end of December”, read one part of an injury bulletin issued by the province today.

Snyman has suffered cruel misfortune as a Munster player, and has been sidelined for over a year with a re-rupture of his ACL.

Munster’s update follows comments made last week by Rassie Erasmus, in which South Africa’s Director of Rugby said Snyman had suffered a “setback” in his recovery and wondered aloud whether he would be fit for next September’s World Cup in France.

“We’ve always been waiting for RG,” said Erasmus at a Springboks press conference today. “We all know what a freak athlete he is and what he can do for the Boks.

“The last time RG played for us was at the [2019] World Cup. He has been in camp with us and spent a week or two with us [last summer], just to get up to speed with the way we do things, but then he gets another setback. At some stage, we have to start wondering if RG will make it to the World Cup.”

Snyman joined Munster in 2020 but suffered his first ACL rupture just minutes into this debut against Leinster. He suffered a minor setback during his recovery from that initial injury and also sustained burns in a firepit accident in Limerick.

The 27-year-old made his comeback for Munster in September 2021 but re-ruptured his cruciate ligament in his third appearance back.

Autumn Series

Despite that setback, Munster decided to re-contract Snyman, announcing a new two-year deal for him in January 2022, but the province not expect him to remain sidelined until at least January next year.

Munster are not in action again until they play against a South Africa Select XV at Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, 10 November. Munster have been depleted by injury this season, and say Tom Ahern is still awaiting a meeting with a specialist, having injured his shoulder against Leinster. Niall Scannell was removed from last weekend’s defeat to Ulster for a HIA and will undergo return to play protocols.

Additional reporting by Murray Kinsella