RG Snyman nears return as Tommy O'Brien a doubt for Emerging Ireland tour

RG SNYMAN IS nearing a return to fitness, with the Leinster lock set to step up his rehabilitation programme this week.

The Springbok joined Leinster this summer but has been unavailable for selection after injuring his foot while on international duty with South Africa.

However the province say Snyman is due to step up his rehab over the coming days, with his availability for Friday’s URC clash with the Dragons at Aviva Stadium to be determined later in the week.

Similarly, Tommy O’Brien is to be assessed before a decision is made on whether he can tour with Emerging Ireland. O’Brien suffered a hamstring injury in the opening round defeat of Edinburgh, with the issue requiring further assessment.

Simon Easterby’s Emerging Ireland squad are due to assemble this week before departing for their tour to South Africa, which kicks off against the Pumas on Wednesday, 2 October.

James Culhane is also due to tour with Emerging Ireland and is fit to travel. Culhane was removed for a HIA in the win over Edinburgh but has passed his assessments.

Michael Milne was withdrawn with an ankle injury in the same game and will be further assessed before the Dragons clash, while Jamison Gibson-Park came through the Edinburgh win with no issues on his return from a hamstring injury.