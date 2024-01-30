RG SNYMAN, THE South African double World Cup winner, has said he found it difficult to tell his Munster teammates that he was leaving for rivals Leinster at the end of the season, but the move “only makes sense” for rugby and family reasons.

The lock will join Leinster when his contract with Munster expires at the end of the current campaign.

Snyman moved to Thomond Park in the summer of 2020 but two long-term knee injuries have kept him sidelined for the majority of his time in Limerick. He has been out with a shoulder injury since the World Cup. To date, Snyman has played just 10 games for Munster.

The 29-year-old told the Rugby Pod that his Munster teammates were understanding when he informed them in December that he would soon be moving up the M7.

“That was a bit of a tough one, especially breaking it to the guys and telling them, it was a tough thing for me to have to do but in the end no one was really upset with me about it, no one in the building,” he said.

“The guys were actually very understanding of it and I guess it’s very professional on their side too to understand it because it could have gone the other way and, yeah, I think that would have been difficult for me.”

It was put to Snyman that there was talk of him possibly going to Bath or, similar to a lot of South African players, Japan, so was the presence of Jacques Nienaber at Leinster key to him staying in Ireland?

“The fact that Jacques is there played a big role for me going to Leinster,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed our time in Ireland, myself and my wife, and she’s got a job here.

“We’ve really come to like it here so it was a difficult decision to make but it was an easy one for the two of us, to be able to stay in Ireland and just head up the road to Dublin and go and play with Leinster, and obviously Leinster, their reputation speaks for itself, and then you throw the fact that Jacques was there on top of that and it only makes sense. It was a bit of a tough one telling the boys.”

On Nienaber, he said: “In certain cases you get great coaches who understand the game really well and they push that side of things, but they miss maybe a bit of the human element of things.

“And on the other side you sometimes get coaches who, you know, they just want to be your friend but they lack a bit of the rugby knowledge and I think that’s where Jacques is such a special guy.

“He actually looks at the individual as well as trying to better the guy as a rugby player. And I think that’s why guys have so much respect for him, because you don’t feel like you’re just another number to him. He actually looks at you and he makes you believe in what he does and what he stands for, you know, and that just brings the best out of everyone.”