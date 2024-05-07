Munster fans 'very understanding' of Leinster move - Snyman

DOUBLE WORLD CUP winner RG Snyman says he has not been given a hard time by Munster fans since the shock news before Christmas that he was moving to arch rivals Leinster when his contract expires at the end of this season.

His four years at Munster have been dogged by a series of injuries which have restricted him to just 15 games and on Saturday he’s poised to start a game at Thomond Park for the first time when they host Connacht.

Jean Kleyn’s surprise call into the Springboks squad last summer and his debut for his native South African changed the status of the former Irish international and made it almost impossible for Munster to retain both him and Snyman when their contracts run out in a couple of months.

Munster moved to extend Kleyn’s stay before the surprise news emerged that Leinster had moved to sign Snyman for next season.

The 6’9” giant lock has finally managed to shake off his injuries and Snyman’s quality has been apparent in five appearances which he has crowned with three tries.

“It is what it is, and I expected things to go a certain way, but I must say the people have been really nice about it, and guys around the building have been very professional about it,” said Snyman.

“When I bump into people on the street, they’re very understanding of the situation, so I guess I’ll say it’s been very understanding from everyone.”

He’s keen to make up for lost time and having recovered to play his part as Munster finished last season in glory by winning the URC title in Cape Town, Snyman wants to leave Munster on a high.

“We’ve had a good run of games, the time in South Africa we used really well, and referred back to what we did in South Africa last year, it was the thing that kickstarted our season last year,” added the 29-year old.

“We tried to do something similar this season, and I think we ended up doing very well over there. It was just a great time for us to be together for the two weeks over there and spend some more time together. I think we took a lot of confidence from that.

“To go back-to-back in the URC with Munster would be brilliant. Looking at the form we’re in at the moment, I definitely think we can. We just need to stick together and just take care of ourselves and keep our feet on the ground and keep working.”

Munster have control of their own destiny with three games remaining in the regular season before the knockout stages and the former Bulls protégé is determined to finish on a high.

“It’s the last bit that I can contribute to Munster, so as committed as I’ve been since the day I’ve got here, I just didn’t have the opportunity to play, so I’m very much looking forward to it.”

