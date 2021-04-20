BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

RG Snyman in line for return to Munster training next week

The Springboks lock has been sidelined since last August.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 2,730 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5414923
Snyman is close to his return to Munster training.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Snyman is close to his return to Munster training.
Snyman is close to his return to Munster training.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that second row RG Snyman is very close to a return to squad training as he goes through the final stages of his rehab from a long-term knee injury.

The Springboks lock was injured just minutes into his Munster debut last August, rupturing his ACL as he landed from a lineout. 

Snyman has been sidelined ever since but has now “progressed to the final stages of his rehab,” according to Munster.

The 26-year-old will be “reviewed for a possible return to squad training next week.”

Meanwhile, Munster have confirmed that Ireland international Tadhg Beirne has returned to full training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Leinster at the RDS.

Munster say academy lock Thomas Ahern is unavailable for training “as he continues to rehab a knee injury” but loosehead Josh Wycherley – who has been sidelined with a neck injury – will step up his training load with a decision on his availability for the Leinster match to be made later in the week.

Neil Cronin [knee] and Paddy Patterson [ankle] remain sidelined.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie