RG Snyman in line for return to Munster training next week

Snyman is close to his return to Munster training.

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that second row RG Snyman is very close to a return to squad training as he goes through the final stages of his rehab from a long-term knee injury.

The Springboks lock was injured just minutes into his Munster debut last August, rupturing his ACL as he landed from a lineout.

Snyman has been sidelined ever since but has now “progressed to the final stages of his rehab,” according to Munster.

The 26-year-old will be “reviewed for a possible return to squad training next week.”

Meanwhile, Munster have confirmed that Ireland international Tadhg Beirne has returned to full training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Leinster at the RDS.

Munster say academy lock Thomas Ahern is unavailable for training “as he continues to rehab a knee injury” but loosehead Josh Wycherley – who has been sidelined with a neck injury – will step up his training load with a decision on his availability for the Leinster match to be made later in the week.

Neil Cronin [knee] and Paddy Patterson [ankle] remain sidelined.