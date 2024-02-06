Munster injury boost as Snyman returns to full training ahead of schedule

MUNSTER HAVE RECEIVED a badly-needed injury boost with the news that RG Snyman is back in full training ahead of schedule.

The South African international — who has not featured for the province since winning his second Rugby World Cup last October — was expected to be sidelined until March following surgery on a chest/shoulder injury.

But Munster confirmed today that he has returned to full training ahead of their United Rugby Championship trip to Scarlets on 16 February.

There was more good news for Graham Rowntree’s side as Tom Ahern also returned to full training having successfully completed the return to play protocols.

Ahern, 23, had been set to join Ireland’s pre-Six Nations camp in Portugal but had to withdraw after suffering a head injury against Northampton in the Champions Cup.

Munster have no fresh injury concerns to report following their win against Crusaders in the ‘Clash of Champions’ last Saturday.

Cian Hurley continues to step up his recovery from an ankle/achilles injury, but fellow Academy graduate Patrick Campbell has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on shoulder injury that will see him sidelined for four to five months.