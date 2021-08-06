RG Snyman returns to Munster to continue rehab programme

RG SNYMAN HAS returned to Munster to continue his rehabilitation programme ahead of the new season.

The lock had been in South Africa with the Springbok squad ahead of the British & Irish Lions tour, but has been unable to play any part ahead of tomorrow’s third and final Test in Cape Town.

Snyman has been rehabbing a long-term knee injury, and also required a skin graft procedure following a fire pit explosion which left four Munster players with burn injuries two months ago.

And Munster have confirmed that the 26-year-old has now left South Africa and returned to the province to complete his rehab programme.

Snyman suffered an ACL injury just seven minutes into his Munster debut last August, and didn’t feature again for the province all season, sustaining an unrelated knee injury in the second half of the campaign.

The Munster squad are currently in their second week of pre-season training, with new signings Jason Jenkins, Rowan Osborne and Simon Zebo all joining the squad in Limerick.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin has also returned to team training as he works his way back from an ACL injury sustained last October, as has James French, who is recovering from a hamstring issue.

Back row John Hodnett, who has made the move from the Academy to the senior squad this summer, is continuing to rehab an ACL injury suffered last November.

Get exclusive

lions analysis Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

Munster’s first pre-season game is just over four weeks away with Bath visiting Thomond Park on 4 September.

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella are joined by Craig Ray on The42 Rugby Weekly to preview the deciding third Lions Test on Saturday.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud