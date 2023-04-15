Rhasidat Adeleke smashes the 50-second barrier and her own Irish 400m record

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER national record for Rhasidat Adeleke — and this was spectacular.

In only her second outdoor race of the season, and only a day after she had beaten her own Irish record in the 200m, the young Dubliner absolutely smashed her national best in the 400m, breaking the 50-second barrier in the process.

Competing at the Tom Jones Memorial in Florida, Adeleke finished second NCAA champion Britton Wilson, clocking a time of 49.90 seconds — taking 0.43 off her previous best.

It marks another step in Adeleke’s remarkable rise into the upper echelons of her sport. Into her third year at the University of Texas at Austin, Adeleke is still just 20 and, remarkably, she took up the 400-metre distance only last year.

Advertisement

For context, Adeleke’s time at today’s event would have claimed fourth in last year’s Worlds, or sixth at the Tokyo Olympics.

The more seasoned Wilson, who runs for the University of Arkansas, had previously broken 50 seconds indoors and today clocked 49.51 to finish in front of the Irishwoman.