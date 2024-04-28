Advertisement
Rhasidat Adeleke impressed in Texas on Saturday afternoon (file photo). Tommy Fernandez/Image of Sport / Newscom / Alamy Stock Photo
Rhasidat Adeleke runs wind-assisted 10.84 to win 100m at Texas Invitational

Adeleke beats Dina Asher-Smith and Julien Alfred as thoughts turn to World Relay Championships.
12.16am, 28 Apr 2024
RHASIDAT ADELEKE RAN a magnificent 10.84 to beat some of the world’s best 100m runners at the Texas Invitational on Saturday afternoon.

Adeleke’s time would have shattered both her personal best (11.31) and Sarah Lavin’s national record (11.27) — but cannot be counted as a legal time for record purposes because of wind assistance of 3.5m/s.

The Tallaght sprinter finished ahead of Celera Barnes (10.94), Great Britain’s former European champion and world silver medallist Dina Asher-Smith (11.10), and her training partner Julien Alfred (11.15), the world indoor champion over 60m.

Adeleke, 21, now heads for the Bahamas as part of the Irish team for next weekend’s World Relay Championships.

