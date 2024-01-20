Rhasidat Adeleke breaks two Irish records in scintillating start to season

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS made a scintillating start to her individual season by setting two new Irish records in New Mexico.
The Dubliner broke two of her own national indoor records at the Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque tonight.
Adeleke, 21, lowered her 60m mark of 7.17 to 7.15 as she won her first individual outing of 2024, before shaving down her 200m record. She clocked 22.49 when finishing second to training partner Julien Alfred, with her previous best 22.52.
Last weekend, Adeleke was part of a star-studded 4x400m relay team competing in Kentucky.
It was her first competitive appearance since the World Championships in Budapest last August — where she finished fourth in the 400m — as she began this Olympic year on a positive note.
