Saturday 5 February 2022
Rhasidat Adeleke runs fastest-ever Irish 200m indoor time

Adeleke’s 22.85(A*) will be a new Irish record, subject to ratification.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,371 Views 0 Comments
Rhasidat Adeleke has enjoyed a brilliant start to her 2022 season (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT ADELEKE ran a superb 22.85(A*) in the 200m indoor at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday night.

Adeleke’s time — run at high altitude in Albuquerque — will be a new national record subject to ratification, Athletics Ireland confirmed.

Adeleke was second to University of Texas team-mate Kynnedy Flannel, who won the race in 22.80.

But her time smashed the previous Irish indoor best over the distance, Phil Healy’s 23.10 set in Athlone in February 2020.

The Tallaght AC sprinter, who was named U20 Athlete of the Year at the National Athletics Awards on Friday, also set a new Irish 300m indoor record last month — her time of 36.78 the fastest ever run by a European teenager.

