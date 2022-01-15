Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rhasidat Adeleke makes blistering start to 2022

The Irish teen broke new ground Stateside.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 9:39 PM
43 minutes ago
rhasidat-adeleke File pic of Rhasidat Adeleke running at last summer's national championships. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRISH TEEN RHASIDAT Adeleke made a blistering start to the year at the Clemson Invite in South Carolina today.

Running for the University of Texas, Austin, the 19-year-old sensation clocked 36.87 for 300m indoors — the fastest time ever by an Irishwoman over the distance indoors, and considerably so, and also the fastest-ever by a European teenager.

While it’s not an officially recognised record in the books, renowned athletics journalist Cathal Dennehy reports that the previous fastest indoor time by an Irishwoman was ran by Phil Healy (37.56). Karen Shinkins (37.07) holds the bragging rights outdoors.

“January and Rhasidat Adeleke has kicked off 2022 in style,” David Gillick wrote on Twitter. “36.87 over 300m, speed and strength.

“Nice ingredients for a 400m,” the former athlete added with a winking face emoji, jokingly encouraging the sprint star to move up the distances.

Dubliner Adeleke enjoyed a stunning 2021, winning two gold medals at the European Athletics U20 Championships in an electric 100m-200m double and finishing with an RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year nominee — with much, much more in between.

Having established herself as a real force of Irish athletics over the past few years, with a unquestionably bright future ahead, she reflected on it all in an in-depth interview with The42 over Christmas.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

