Rhasidat Adeleke makes blistering start to 2022

File pic of Rhasidat Adeleke running at last summer's national championships. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRISH TEEN RHASIDAT Adeleke made a blistering start to the year at the Clemson Invite in South Carolina today.

Running for the University of Texas, Austin, the 19-year-old sensation clocked 36.87 for 300m indoors — the fastest time ever by an Irishwoman over the distance indoors, and considerably so, and also the fastest-ever by a European teenager.

While it’s not an officially recognised record in the books, renowned athletics journalist Cathal Dennehy reports that the previous fastest indoor time by an Irishwoman was ran by Phil Healy (37.56). Karen Shinkins (37.07) holds the bragging rights outdoors.

Advertisement

Blazing start to the year for @rhasidatadeleke who clocks 36.87 for 300m indoors at the Clemson Invite - by far the fastest ever by an Irishwoman.



Fastest indoor time previous was 37.56 by Phil Healy. Fastest outdoor time:

37.07 by Karen Shinkins



📸@TexasTFXC pic.twitter.com/b1PPkWlzAC — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) January 15, 2022

What a start to 2022 by @rhasidatadeleke who clocks 36.87 for 300m indoors at the Clemson Invite.



She becomes the fastest ever European teenager over the distance indoors. pic.twitter.com/pdTUNxawEV — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) January 15, 2022

“January and Rhasidat Adeleke has kicked off 2022 in style,” David Gillick wrote on Twitter. “36.87 over 300m, speed and strength.

“Nice ingredients for a 400m,” the former athlete added with a winking face emoji, jokingly encouraging the sprint star to move up the distances.

Dubliner Adeleke enjoyed a stunning 2021, winning two gold medals at the European Athletics U20 Championships in an electric 100m-200m double and finishing with an RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year nominee — with much, much more in between.

Having established herself as a real force of Irish athletics over the past few years, with a unquestionably bright future ahead, she reflected on it all in an in-depth interview with The42 over Christmas.