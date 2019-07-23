Sensational Adeleke takes 100m gold for Ireland at the Youth Olympics

GOLD for Rhasidat Adeleke in the Girl’s 100m Final at the EYOF in Baku #TeamIreland #EYOF2019 pic.twitter.com/xGQyrWUzwi— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 23, 2019
DUBLIN’S RHASIDAT ADELEKE has won gold in the girl’s 100-metre sprint at the Youth Olympic Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The 16-year-old powered past the field to cross the whitewash, hand raised, in a time of 11.7 seconds.
“I’m ecstatic”— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 23, 2019
We are too 🙌🙌🙌🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪#TeamIreland’s Rhasidat Adeleke wins the Girl’s 100m at the #EYOF2019 #Baku2019 ☘️☘️🇮🇪🇮🇪@irishathletics pic.twitter.com/tLp4vzTTXV
