Flying the flag

Watch: Adeleke helps star-studded relay team to world-best time in Texas

The 21-year-old Dubliner ran a scorching second leg.
1 hour ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE MADE an electric start to her outdoor season as her 4x200m relay team ran a world-best time of 1:27.05 at the Texas Relays meet in Austin.

Adeleke and her training partners Dina Asher-Smith, Lanae Thomas and Julien Alfred went under the world record, but won’t enter the record books due to the competitors’ different nationalities.

The mark of 1:27.46, recorded by a US team at the Penn Relays in 2000, still stands.

Adeleke produced a scorching second leg for Team International as she carried her brilliant indoor form into her 2024 outdoor debut:

The 21-year-old Dubliner missed the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow at the start of March with a minor ankle injury.

She is now building up to the European Championships in Rome in June — and ultimately, the Olympic Games in Paris.

Emma Duffy
