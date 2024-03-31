Watch: Adeleke helps star-studded relay team to world-best time in Texas

RHASIDAT ADELEKE MADE an electric start to her outdoor season as her 4x200m relay team ran a world-best time of 1:27.05 at the Texas Relays meet in Austin.

ICONIC MOMENTS HAPPEN AT THE TEXAS RELAYS 🤘



Dina Asher-Smith, Rhasidat Adelek, Lanae Thomas & Julien Alfred run a WORLD-BEST time of 1:27.05 in the 4x200 relay ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m3kE9DJ7Ee — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) March 30, 2024

Adeleke and her training partners Dina Asher-Smith, Lanae Thomas and Julien Alfred went under the world record, but won’t enter the record books due to the competitors’ different nationalities.

The mark of 1:27.46, recorded by a US team at the Penn Relays in 2000, still stands.

Adeleke produced a scorching second leg for Team International as she carried her brilliant indoor form into her 2024 outdoor debut:

2024 Texas Relays | 4 x 200m Relay



World best for Team International 1:27.05

School record for the Razorbacks 1:31.11



🎥 Longhorn Network pic.twitter.com/xCt5UwQSTK — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) March 30, 2024

The 21-year-old Dubliner missed the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow at the start of March with a minor ankle injury.

She is now building up to the European Championships in Rome in June — and ultimately, the Olympic Games in Paris.