Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish 400m record with fifth-placed finish in European final

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT ADELEKE broke her own Irish 400m record in a superb fifth-placed finish in the 400m final at the European Championships in Munich.

The 19-year-old Dubliner, up against it in Lane 1, left nothing on the track and was in medal contention until the final 50 metres when she faded slightly back to fifth.

In her 49th and final race of the season, Adeleke crossed the whitewash in a time of 50.53, breaking the national record of 50.70 that she set back in May.

More to follow.

Advertisement