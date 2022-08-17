Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Advertisement

Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish 400m record with fifth-placed finish in European final

In a brilliant run, the 19-year-old broke her own national record by 0.17 seconds and was in medal contention until the final stretch.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 9:14 PM
10 minutes ago 3,212 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5843033
Rhasidat Adeleke in action in Munich (file pic).
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Rhasidat Adeleke in action in Munich (file pic).
Rhasidat Adeleke in action in Munich (file pic).
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT ADELEKE broke her own Irish 400m record in a superb fifth-placed finish in the 400m final at the European Championships in Munich.

The 19-year-old Dubliner, up against it in Lane 1, left nothing on the track and was in medal contention until the final 50 metres when she faded slightly back to fifth.

In her 49th and final race of the season, Adeleke crossed the whitewash in a time of 50.53, breaking the national record of 50.70 that she set back in May.

More to follow.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie