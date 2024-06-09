Advertisement
Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley. INPHO
Athletics

Adeleke and Mawdsley book places in European 400m final

The action continues in Rome.
7.33pm, 9 Jun 2024
RHASIDAT ADELEKE AND Sharlene Mawdsley have both booked places in tomorrow night’s women’s 400m final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Adeleke cruised to victory in the opening semi-final in a time of 50.54 to earn a direct passage to tomorrow’s final.

Mawdsley finished second in her semi-final, the third of the evening, in a time of 50.99.

Sophie Becker just missed out as she finished fourth in the second semi-final in a time of 51.54.

Adeleke and Mawdsley celebrated a gold medal win as part of Friday’s 4x400m mixed relay team. Adeleke’s time this evening was the fastest across the three semi-finals, while it was only the second time that Mawdsley had ran a sub 51 second race.

Adeleke finished ahead of GB’s Laviai Nielsen in her semi-final, while Poland’s Natalai Kaczmarek (50.70) and Lieke Klaver (50.57) of the Netherlands, who finished ahead of Mawdsley, won the other semi-finals.

The final takes place tomorrow night at 9.50pm (Irish time).

There was disappointment for Chris O’Donnell after he was disqualified in the men’s 400m in the aftermath of finishing fourth in his semi-final.

