Rhasidat Adeleke continues superb season with medal bid at NCAA Championships

RHASIDAT ADELEKE IS set to feature in two finals this weekend at the prestigious NCAA Division One Track and Field Championships in Texas.

Adeleke has qualified for the finals at the Mike A. yers Stadium in Austin in both the 400m and the 4x100m relay.

The 20-year-old Dubliner won her 400m heat last night in a time of 49.86 seconds, the second fastest qualifying time behind Britton Wilson of Arkansas who ran a meet record of 49.36.

Advertisement

Nickisha Pryce advances to 400m final as runner-up in heat 1 pic.twitter.com/uBMRJiQwf2 — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) June 9, 2023

A little over an hour before that, Adeleke and her University of Texas team-mates set a new NCAA 4×100 record in the preliminaries with a time of 41.55.

TEXAS DOES IT RIGHT AWAY!!! 🤘



The new NCAA 4x100 record goes to @TexasTFXC in the preliminaries with a time of 41.55!!



📺 ESPN2#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/5iSckd3Cdh — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 9, 2023

Adeleke also ran last night in the 4x400m semi-finals for Texas but they were disqualified for a handover infringement.

The 400m final will take place on Sunday morning at 4.02am Irish time with the 4x100m final on earlier at 3.02am.

Elsewhere, Sophie O’Sullivan — the 21-year-old daughter of Irish track legend Sonia — reached the 1,500m final with a winning semi-final time of 4:09.58.

O’Sullivan’s time was the fastest in qualifying, and the second-fastest 1,500m in University of Washington athletics history.

Sophie O'Sullivan shows the 4:08 was no fluke, with a semifinal-winning 4:09! 💪💪



The second-fastest 1,500m in UW history takes her into the finals!#GoHuskies // 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Tp8gq7sgD8 — Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 9, 2023

O’Sullivan’s 1500m final takes place at 3.12am Irish time on Sunday morning.