Morgan Treacy/INPHO Rhasidat Adeleke: Ireland's track star will have two shots at US college titles this weekend (file photo).
# Athletics
Rhasidat Adeleke continues superb season with medal bid at NCAA Championships
Sophie O’Sullivan also bidding for a prestigious US college title after setting the fastest time in qualifying for the 1,500m final.
6 minutes ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE IS set to feature in two finals this weekend at the prestigious NCAA Division One Track and Field Championships in Texas.

Adeleke has qualified for the finals at the Mike A. yers Stadium in Austin in both the 400m and the 4x100m relay.

The 20-year-old Dubliner won her 400m heat last night in a time of 49.86 seconds, the second fastest qualifying time behind Britton Wilson of Arkansas who ran a meet record of 49.36.

A little over an hour before that, Adeleke and her University of Texas team-mates set a new NCAA 4×100 record in the preliminaries with a time of 41.55.

Adeleke also ran last night in the 4x400m semi-finals for Texas but they were disqualified for a handover infringement.

The 400m final will take place on Sunday morning at 4.02am Irish time with the 4x100m final on earlier at 3.02am.

Elsewhere, Sophie O’Sullivan — the 21-year-old daughter of Irish track legend Sonia — reached the 1,500m final with a winning semi-final time of 4:09.58.

O’Sullivan’s time was the fastest in qualifying, and the second-fastest 1,500m in University of Washington athletics history.

O’Sullivan’s 1500m final takes place at 3.12am Irish time on Sunday morning.

