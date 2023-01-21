Advertisement
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Rhasidat Adeleke's 2023 is off to a flyer (file photo).
# Athletics
Rhasidat Adeleke sets new Irish national indoor record with blistering run
Dubliner wins college 200m in Albuquerque in 22.52 seconds.
1 hour ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE BURST out of the blocks of the new year to set a new Irish national indoor 200m record in Albuquerque on Saturday.

The 20-year-old carried over her stunning 2022 form as she took 200m honours for the University of Texas at the Dr MLK Jr Collegiate Invitational.

Adeleke’s winning time of 22.52 seconds was more than three-tenths of a second faster than the previous Irish best — her own record of 22.85, set in Albuquerque last February. 

The time is also the current world leading time.

Earlier on Saturday, Adeleke ran 7.20 seconds in the 60m dash, finishing second behind team-mate Julien Alfred, whose winning time of 7.02 set a new NCAA record.

