Adeleke breaks her own Irish 300m indoor record at prestigious Milrose Games

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS broken her own Irish 300m indoor record at the prestigious Millrose Games in New York.

Adeleke clocked 36.42 to clinch second place behind America’s Talitha Diggs and improve on her own Irish 300m record of 36.87 which she had set in January 2022.

The Tallaght sprinter has already made an impressive start to an Olympic year after previously breaking Irish indoor records at 60m (7.15A) and 200m (22.49A). She lowered her own 60m mark to 7.15A on 20 January, the same day that she broke her old 200m record of 22.52 with a second placed 22.49A behind training partner Julien Alfred.

Meanwhile, Finn Valley’s Roisin Flanagan clocked a 9:36.70 indoor record in the 2 mile race. She finished 11th in a fast race which was won by Scotland’s Laura Muir in 9:04.84 after the initial race winner Medina Eisa of Ethiopia was disqualified.

Mark English also impressed in New York this evening, running a time 1:46:61 over 800m for a third-place finish which was just short of his indoor record of 1:46.10 which he set in 2021.

Andrew Coscoran was competing in the famous Wanamaker Mile race, where he claimed 12th in a time of 4:01.69.

You can find the full list of results from the Milrose Games here

