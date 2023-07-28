Advertisement
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Rhasidat Adeleke.
# Setback
Rhasidat Adeleke withdraws from National Championships on medical advice
The Tallaght athlete is set to race at the World Championships in Budapest next month.
4 minutes ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS been forced to withdraw from this weekend’s National Track and Field Championships on medical advice.

The 20-year-old had been due to compete in the 200m heats on Saturday afternoon in Santry.

The Tallaght athlete is set to race at the World Championships in Budapest next month.

Earlier this week, Ciara Mageean – who is also due to compete in Budapest – withdrew from the National Championships as a precautionary measure.

Adeleke’s withdrawal means Lauren Roy of City of Lisburn AC is now ranked as the likely favourite for the 200m event, having recorded a season best of 23.54.

