Morgan Treacy/INPHO Rhasidat Adeleke [file photo].
# Onwards
Impressive Adeleke progresses to 400m final in New Mexico after strong run
The Texas University runner looked comfortable throughout her semi-final at the NCAA in Albuquerque.
34 minutes ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS advanced to the final of the women’s 400m at the women’s 400m at the National Collegiate Athletic Association [NCAA] in Albuquerque, New Mexico after clinching second place in her semi-final run.

Otherwise known as the American college indoor championships, Adeleke came into this event having recently broken her own Irish 200m and 400m records.

And she progressed to the final in third place overall, clocking a strong time of 51.12. Britton Wilson of Arkansas goes through as the fastest qualifier with a time of 50.69 while Florida’s Talitha Diggs is just ahead of Adeleke with 50.79.

Running for Texas University, Adeleke made a blistering start in her semi-final and surged into the lead during the opening lap. She looked comfortable throughout the race and eventually came home in second place to secure her place in Saturday’s final which will take place at 11.20pm Irish time.

