Adeleke announces Nike signing as professional debut looms in Hungary

RHASIDAT ADELEKE WILL make her professional debut at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meeting in Hungary on Tuesday while a new deal with Nike for the 20-year-old has also been announced.

“Blessed! Next chapter with Nike,” she wrote in a post on her Twitter page last night as a new chapter of her athletics career looms.

She will run in the 200m at the event in Szekesfehervar before turning her attention to the 400m at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Adeleke announced her decision to turn professional in a short Instagram message on Sunday, following weeks of speculation about her plans ahead of next summer’s Paris Olympic Games.

After winning the NCAA 400m title last month in an Irish record time of 49.20, the Tallaght sprinter has opted out of her remaining eligibility with the University of Texas in order to pursue the professional route.

Adeleke finished her college career with two NCAA titles at the US college national championships in June, adding 4×100 relay gold to her individual 400m success, as well as helping the Longhorns to win the overall title.

