Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke after finishing second. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Report

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke qualifies for Olympics 400m final

The 21-year-old finished second in her race.
7.50pm, 7 Aug 2024
0
21

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT Adeleke has qualified for the Paris Olympics 400m final.

The 21-year-old finished second in her race, securing the top-two spot necessary to guarantee her progress.

The Dubliner finished with a time of 49.95, some way off her Irish record.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser won the race in a time of 49.08.

Henriette Jæger (50.17) of Norway was third.

“That was a very messy race,” Adeleke told RTÉ afterwards.

“I’m just delighted to get to the final.

“I feel like I was thinking about it too much… I panicked a little.

“I’m just so grateful to everyone, it means so much.”

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
21
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie