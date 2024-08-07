Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke qualifies for Olympics 400m final

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT Adeleke has qualified for the Paris Olympics 400m final.

The 21-year-old finished second in her race, securing the top-two spot necessary to guarantee her progress.

The Dubliner finished with a time of 49.95, some way off her Irish record.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser won the race in a time of 49.08.

Henriette Jæger (50.17) of Norway was third.

“That was a very messy race,” Adeleke told RTÉ afterwards.

“I’m just delighted to get to the final.

“I feel like I was thinking about it too much… I panicked a little.

“I’m just so grateful to everyone, it means so much.”