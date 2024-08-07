Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke qualifies for Olympics 400m final

IRELAND’S RHASIDAT Adeleke has qualified for the Paris Olympics 400m final.
The 21-year-old finished second in her race, securing the top-two spot necessary to guarantee her progress.
The Dubliner finished with a time of 49.95, some way off her Irish record.
Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser won the race in a time of 49.08.
Henriette Jæger (50.17) of Norway was third.
“That was a very messy race,” Adeleke told RTÉ afterwards.
“I’m just delighted to get to the final.
“I feel like I was thinking about it too much… I panicked a little.
“I’m just so grateful to everyone, it means so much.”
'That was a very messy race' – Rhasidat Adeleke tells
that while she is happy to be first Irish woman to make an Olympic sprint final, there is room for improvement
