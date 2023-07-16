Rhasidat Adeleke decides to go pro after 'once in a lifetime' college career

IRELAND’S RISING TRACK superstar Rhasidat Adeleke announced her decision to turn professional on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation about her plans ahead of next summer’s Paris Olympic Games.

Adeleke, who won the NCAA 400m title last month in an Irish record time of 49.20, has opted out of her remaining eligibility with the University of Texas to go pro.

Advertisement

“A once in a lifetime experience, Thank you Texas,” the 20-year-old wrote in a short message on Instagram.

“I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to represent THE University of Texas these past 3 years. I couldn’t have made a better decision!

“I’d like to thank absolutely everyone who supported me along the way and those that helped me become who I am today.

“However, I’d like to announce that I am forgoing the remainder of my eligibility and becoming a professional athlete.”

Adeleke finished her college career with two NCAA titles at last month’s US college national championships, adding 4×100 relay gold to her individual 400m success, as well as helping the Longhorns to win the overall title.

The Tallaght sprinter, who will be eligible to sign a lucrative shoe contract as a pro, is expected to continue to work with her University of Texas coach Edrick Floreal.