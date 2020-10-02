BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

Liverpool starlet Brewster set for record-breaking move to Sheffield United

The 20-year-old is nearing a £23.5 million club record transfer to the Blades.

By Press Association Friday 2 Oct 2020, 10:08 AM
1 hour ago 2,896 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5221194
Rhian Brewster.
Image: PA
Rhian Brewster.
Rhian Brewster.
Image: PA

SHEFFIELD UNITED ARE set to break their transfer record after agreeing a £23.5 million [€25,9 million] deal for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

The Blades have been tracking the 20-year-old for some time and the PA news agency understands he has travelled to South Yorkshire for his medical.

As part of the deal Liverpool have negotiated a 15% sell-on clause and a buy-back option which will be active for the next three seasons.

Brewster scored 11 goals in 22 appearances on loan at SkyBet Championship side Swansea after joining them in January.

He played just four times in cup competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side, his last appearance coming in the Community Shield against Arsenal at the end of August, with his missed penalty in the shoot-out giving the Gunners victory.

While highly-rated at Anfield – hence the buyback option inserted into the Sheffield United deal – his pathway to the first team has been hindered by the fact their front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane play virtually every week and Divock Origi and new signing Diogo Jota remain ahead of him in the pecking order.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss the provinces’ 2020/21 starts, the South African-infused Pro16, and the schools-versus-clubs dynamic in Ireland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie