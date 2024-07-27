Magical McClenaghan posts joint-highest score of day to reach Olympic final

TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION Rhys McClenaghan will compete in next Saturday’s Olympic final after posting the joint-highest score in today’s qualification.

The Co. Antrim man and American Stephen Nedoroscik both produced almost flawless routines on the pommel to receive scores of 15.200, safely guaranteeing their passage into next Saturday’s eight-man final.

McClenaghan will be the top-ranked finalist ahead of Nedoroscik by dint of his higher E score (execution score). Back-to-back Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Britain was the third highest scorer on the day with 15.166.

In all, five athletes in the first two subdivisions earned scores higher than 15, placing a degree of pressure on McClenaghan who was attempting to qualify from the third subdivision having watched all of his medal rivals impress earlier in the day.

McClenaghan, though, dismounted after an almost spotless routine, nodding to the crowd with his arms outstretched, confident he had done the job.

Indeed he had, and he will compete in a final next Saturday in which at least six athletes will be live medal contenders.