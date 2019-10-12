This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rhys McClenaghan wins bronze with incredible performance in World Championship final

Newtownards youngster adds historic world silver to his CV in Stuttgart.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 4:59 PM
1 hour ago 5,961 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848985
History: bronze for McClenaghan (file photo).
Image: Amy Sanderson
History: bronze for McClenaghan (file photo).
History: bronze for McClenaghan (file photo).
Image: Amy Sanderson

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN WON Ireland’s first-ever medal at the Gymnastics World Championships with a near-flawless performance in the pommel horse final.

McClenaghan, 20, clinched bronze with a magnificent score of 15.400 points — just 0.1 behind winner Max Whitlock who claimed his third world title in the discipline.

Chih-Kai Lee of Chinese Taipei took silver in Stuttgart, just edging out McClenaghan with a score of 15.433.

Whitlock set a daunting bar but when McClenaghan’s turn came, the youngster from Newtownards put in one of the performances of his career, scoring 9.000 on excecution — the best of any of the nine finalists.

That was enough to temporarily move him into second place and put him in real contention to add a World Championship medal to the European and Commonwealth pommel horses golds he won in 2018.

Lee’s routine, which carried 0.1 difficulty points more than McClenaghan’s, ultimately proved to be the difference as he did just enough to take silver.

More to follow…

