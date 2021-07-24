Rhys McClenaghan posts strong score in pommel horse qualifier

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN SCORED an impressive 15.266 on pommel today in his qualifying group. He is currently ranked 1st at the end of subdivision 1 with two more subdivisions to go.

“It was a good day at the office. I am an Olympian now and that is a dream come true. We are as prepared as we can be. I am relying on the preparation that we have done so far to replicate my routine today and do it better.’ said the 22-year old.

Making his Olympic debut at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, the 2018 European champion executed superbly and should comfortably progress to the final. That will take place next Sunday, 1 August.

The closest competitor was New Zealand gymnast Mikhail Koudinov with a score of 12.466.

Commenting on the achievement, Gymnastics Ireland CEO Ciaran Gallagher said it was a top-drawer showing from the Down native.

“The pressure was on and Rhys rose to the occasion delivering a superb routine when it was needed.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“There is long wait now until the conclusion of subdivision 3 to close out the qualifications and confirm finalists however I think it’s safe to say Rhys, our National Coach Luke Carson and Performance & Technical Manger Sally Johnson have much to be proud of.”