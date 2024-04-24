Advertisement
Team Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan (file photo). ©INPHO
gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan heading for another European final

Teammate Dominick Cunningham also qualified for the Vault final.
9.49pm, 24 Apr 2024
TEAM IRELAND’S RHYS McClenaghan and Dominick Cunningham qualified to the Pommel and Vault finals respectively today at the European Gymnastics Championships in Rimini, Italy.

McClenaghan qualified in second with a score of 15.133 while teammate Cunningham qualified in eighth with a combined score of 14.150.

McCleneghan, the reigning European champion, will now defend his title in the Pommel final on Friday in what may be the double world champion’s final piece of competitive action ahead of the Olympics in Paris.

“Happy to make another European Finals, more work to be done but got the job done for today,” he said.

Teammate Cunningham will be in Vault final action on Saturday.

Overall, the Irish team placed 17th scoring a 233.894 led by Adam Steele’s impressive All-Around contribution scoring 80.332. Eamon Montgomery scored a 14.000 on the Floor Exercise while Daniel Fox led the team on Still Rings with a score of 13.166 while also scoring 75.484 in the All-Around.

Coach Luke Carson said: “Today was a special day, Rhys McClenagahan continues his campaign to retain his European Title. Dominick performed an amazing first vault that helped secure his European Vault final.

“Adam Steele was the man of the hour with a personal best in his AA performance. He performed with confidence and elegance all the way through. We are all very proud of him.”

