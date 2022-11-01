Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Advertisement

McClenaghan reaches pommel horse final at World Championships in first position

McClenaghan previously secured a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

7 minutes ago 80 Views 0 Comments
Rhys McClenaghan [file photo].
Rhys McClenaghan [file photo].
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

RHYS MCCLENAGAN HAS qualified for the pommel horse final at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool in first position.

McClenaghan hit an impressive score of 15.233 to reach the final on Saturday 5 November from 3.22 to 4.02pm Irish time, which will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

After failing to reach the final at last year’s competition, McClenaghan is back in the hunt for a medal again after securing bronze at the 2019 World Championships.

“I felt very confident today,” said McClenaghan, “it felt like another day of training although with a few more Irish fans which made the occasion much more special. I know it’s only 50% of the job done, I’ve got another routine to do in the finals and I’m looking forward to that.

“I hope that the Irish fans will come out in their numbers once again and support me, an Irish gymnast in the pommel horse final.”

McClenaghan’s teammates Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer concluded their all-around and apparatus qualifiers today with Cunningham’s best score of 13.800 on Floor ranking 38th in All-Around.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

McAteer’s top score was of 13.966 on Vault and Montgomery’s floor score of 12.900.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie