McClenaghan reaches pommel horse final at World Championships in first position

RHYS MCCLENAGAN HAS qualified for the pommel horse final at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool in first position.

McClenaghan hit an impressive score of 15.233 to reach the final on Saturday 5 November from 3.22 to 4.02pm Irish time, which will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

Advertisement

After failing to reach the final at last year’s competition, McClenaghan is back in the hunt for a medal again after securing bronze at the 2019 World Championships.

“I felt very confident today,” said McClenaghan, “it felt like another day of training although with a few more Irish fans which made the occasion much more special. I know it’s only 50% of the job done, I’ve got another routine to do in the finals and I’m looking forward to that.

“I hope that the Irish fans will come out in their numbers once again and support me, an Irish gymnast in the pommel horse final.”

McClenaghan’s teammates Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer concluded their all-around and apparatus qualifiers today with Cunningham’s best score of 13.800 on Floor ranking 38th in All-Around.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

McAteer’s top score was of 13.966 on Vault and Montgomery’s floor score of 12.900.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!