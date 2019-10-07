McClenaghan celebrates as he secures Olympic berth and place in World final

‘I STARTED MY Olympic campaign at eight years old, this did not come easy,” tweeted Co. Down gymnast Rhys McClenaghan tonight as he celebrated a double dream come true.

The 20-year-old posted an impressive score of 15.200 in his pommel horse routine yesterday but was left with an anxious wait to see if he would become Ireland’s first gymnast to make a World Championship final.

As the event continued in Stuttgart tonight, McClenaghan’s final berth was secured and with it comes qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Having claimed gold in the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships in 2018, the Newtownards man hoped to medal at last year’s World Championships before a shoulder injury scuppered his chances.

This year’s Championship offers him another chance at the podium on the world stage and he will match up among the top eight in Saturday’s final.

