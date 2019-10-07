This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McClenaghan celebrates as he secures Olympic berth and place in World final

The 20-year-old becomes the first Irish gymnast to make a World Championship final.

By Sean Farrell Monday 7 Oct 2019, 10:06 PM
11 minutes ago 301 Views 1 Comment
File photo: McClenaghan at last year's European Championships.
Image: Jane Barlow
File photo: McClenaghan at last year's European Championships.
File photo: McClenaghan at last year's European Championships.
Image: Jane Barlow

‘I STARTED MY Olympic campaign at eight years old, this did not come easy,” tweeted Co. Down gymnast Rhys McClenaghan tonight as he celebrated a double dream come true.

The 20-year-old posted an impressive score of 15.200 in his pommel horse routine yesterday but was left with an anxious wait to see if he would become Ireland’s first gymnast to make a World Championship final.

As the event continued in Stuttgart tonight, McClenaghan’s final berth was secured and with it comes qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Source: FIG Channel/YouTube

Having claimed gold in the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships in 2018, the Newtownards man hoped to medal at last year’s World Championships before a shoulder injury scuppered his chances.

This year’s Championship offers him another chance at the podium on the world stage and he will match up among the top eight in Saturday’s final.

