Rhys McClenaghan wins silver medal at World Cup in Paris

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN HAS won silver on the pommel-horse at the apparatus finals in the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

McClenaghan finished behind Great Britain’s Max Whitlock, who also won gold in the pommel at the Tokyo Olympics. Whitlock captured gold with a score of 15.450, while McClengahan secured the silver medal with a score of 15.100.

Edoardo De Rosa of Italy finished in third with a score of 15.000.

McClenaghan’s teammate Adam Steele was also in action on the pommel, finishing fifth while Halle Hilton finished seventh on the floor and eighth on the vault at the event in Paris.

“Happy to bring home another international medal for Ireland,” said McClenaghan, “also happy to put into practice my new routine, looking forward to cleaning up the routine for World Championships. This competition was a good warm up for World Championships in Belgium.”

